Term 'British' included in AHDB campaign for first time after rule change

The term ‘British’ will be included in an AHDB marketing campaign for the first time, when We Eat Balanced returns on 8 September.

The levy board had previously been restricted from using 'British' as the primary message because of EU State Aid Rules.

However, changes to the UK's Subsidy Control Act, which was published earlier this year, has opened the way for this change.

The industry campaign, which is back this autumn, reinforces the importance of British meat and dairy in helping to form part of a healthy and sustainable diet.

Running from 8 September until 22 October, it aims to promote consumer awareness and foster positive attitudes towards British red meat and dairy.

Future use of ‘British’ and the Union Flag will also be reflected in AHDB's Love Pork campaigns, including Feed the Family for Less.

The move will expand to export activities, where the levy board's event stands will prominently feature the Union Flag.

AHDB’s director of marketing, Liam Byrne, said: “By incorporating the 'British' message, our aim is to highlight the taste and quality of our home-grown meat and dairy, whilst advocating its role in a nutritionally balanced and sustainable diet.

“We believe that through these efforts we can foster a strong and enduring connection between consumers and our British farmers."

Like previous We Eat Balanced campaigns, consumers will be educated on the nutritional benefits of incorporating lean red meat and dairy to their diet.

These benefits include vitamin B12, an essential nutrient not naturally present in foods of plant origin.

The campaign advert will feature on social media, in newspapers, video on demand and in the stores of eight major supermarkets.

AHDB Beef & Lamb board member, James Shouler, said it was 'encouraging' to see a campaign equipping consumers with facts about a healthy diet and sustainability.

He said: "The We Eat Balanced campaign is supporting the British farming industry at a time when there is a plethora of imbalanced information about nutrition and food production.”

Dairy farmer Charles Goadby echoed this: “It is good to learn that ‘British’ will be included in AHDB’s marketing campaigns and exports activities going forward.

"We need to continue sharing the positive stories of British farming through various channels.”