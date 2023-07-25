Tesco and Harper Adams launch programme for next generation of farmers

Tesco and Harper Adams have announced the launch of a major new multi-year programme which will help the next generation of farmers develop their skills in sustainable agriculture.

The Future Farmer Programme will provide 75 young farmers with face-to-face and online training on how to implement sustainable agriculture practices.

The nine-month course, which will run each year for the next three years, will also include events and mentoring sessions on business operations and personal development.

Farmers under the age of 40 from across different agricultural sectors and at different stages of their development will be encouraged to apply for the programme ahead of its start date in October.

As part of the partnership with Harper Adams' School of Sustainable Food and Farming (SSFF), Tesco will also fund research projects aimed at addressing some of the key sustainability challenges affecting agriculture.

The first research project will look to bring together different sectors of Tesco’s agricultural supply base to understand how land can be managed in a way that is environmentally and economically sustainable for all parties involved in an agricultural rotation.

Ashwin Prasad, Tesco’s chief product officer, said: “British agriculture plays a crucial role in protecting and enhancing our natural environment and will be right at the heart of the UK’s efforts to achieve its net zero ambitions.

"It’s also had to overcome some incredibly tough challenges over the past two years, which is why we’re committed to supporting it, both now and in the future.

“With this in mind, I’m delighted to be launching this new programme, which will see some of the brightest young talents in the industry benefit from training and support in implementing sustainable agriculture techniques.”

The course is split into three areas, Understanding Sustainability - which will explore the key drivers and opportunities for the industry; Agile Mindsets - which will help participants identify their own strengths, capabilities and weaknesses; and Agile Business, will help them structure and adapt their business.

Simon Thelwell, director of SSFF said: “We are entering a hugely exciting but challenging next chapter for UK agriculture.

"The transition to more sustainable food production systems is a significant change for many farmers, and so understanding these issues, identifying the opportunities they present, and being prepared to make change is the key focus of the course."