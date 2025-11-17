Tesco calls for unified UK farm data framework in biggest baselining drive yet

Tesco has warned the UK must fix its fragmented farm data system, launching a major new programme to help farmers measure soil, water and nature at scale.

The retailer is calling for a national framework to replace what it describes as a “patchwork” of inconsistent environmental standards, arguing that clear, unified reporting is essential for long-term food security and farm resilience.

Its latest initiative — the Sustainable Farming Programme — represents a major expansion of its environmental baselining work and will support 360 beef and lamb farmers in capturing data across their land for the first time at this scale.

Delivered in partnership with Soil Association Exchange, the project will establish baseline measurements over the next 12 months, giving farmers tailored advice to improve efficiency, sustainability and resilience.

The move follows new Tesco-commissioned research showing 91% of farmers want government to do more to support resilience in the sector, with 96% saying inconsistent environmental reporting remains a key barrier to progress. Soil health was singled out by 64% of farmers as a particular concern.

Tesco UK CEO Ashwin Prasad said farmers are under “unprecedented pressure” from rising costs, climate shocks and policy uncertainty, adding that the lack of a national baseline framework is preventing industry-wide progress.

“Our new programme will give farmers the data and tools to build resilience,” he said. “It’s vital farmers are provided with a clear and consistent reporting framework… This is fundamental to creating a stronger future for UK agriculture.”

The initiative follows earlier investment of more than £800,000 to help dairy farmers benchmark soil and water health, taking Tesco’s overall support for environmental baselining to over £1.5 million.

Former NFU president Minette Batters welcomed Tesco’s call, saying that standardised data is essential if farmers are to “measure progress fairly, unlock new opportunities, and build resilience across the sector.”

Soil Association Exchange CEO Joseph Gridley said the partnership shows how “consistent data, expert advice and targeted funding” can deliver real change.

He added that farmers are already doing “incredible work” but need a joined-up supply chain behind them to support long-term sustainability and profitability.

Tesco said the programme aligns with recommendations set out in its Greenprint for UK Farming report, which calls for standardised data and better insights to help farmers futureproof their businesses while cutting environmental impact.