Tesco fined £7.5m for selling food past use-by dates

Tesco has been ordered to pay out over £7.5 million for selling food past its use-by date at three of its stores.

The UK retailer admitted 22 breaches of the Food Safety and Hygiene Regulations between 2016 and 2017.

An investigation began after Birmingham City Council received complaints from customers about food being sold past its use-by-date.

A Tesco spokesperson said the supermarket was 'disappointed' that a 'small number' of out-of-date products were found.

"The safety of our customers is always our priority and these incidents are not representative of the high standards of safety and quality we expect in Tesco stores.

"We took immediate action to address this at the time and we want to reassure our customers that we have robust procedures in place to make sure that this doesn't happen."

The retailer was fined £7.56m by a judge at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Monday (19 April).