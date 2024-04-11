Tesco follows rivals and launches dedicated 'Best of British' page

Tesco has launched a dedicated ‘Best of British’ page on its website, becoming the latest - and largest - UK supermarket chain to do so.

Tesco said the page would make it easier for customers to shop British grown and produced food while supporting farmers and producers.

More than 500 British products will be available in total, the retailer today (11 April) confirmed, including hundreds of locally produced products.

Ashwin Prasad, Tesco’s chief commercial officer said: “Supporting British farmers, growers and suppliers remains critical to ensuring we have a robust food industry here in the UK.

"We count ourselves as proud champions of British agriculture, striving to source produce from the UK wherever possible.

“Our customers share our love for British produce, and we want to do all we can to make it as easy to find as possible, no matter how they shop with us."

The move follows an open letter written by Conservative MP Dr Luke Evans to the chief executives of eight major supermarkets.

He asked for a filter which would direct shoppers to homegrown food to help boost the economy and cut the UK’s carbon footprint.

The letter was was co-signed by 125 cross-party MPs, and echoed a long-standing NFU ask dating back to 2016.

Dr Evans, who is MP for Bosworth, welcomed Tesco's move: “It’s great to see the UK’s largest supermarket join other major retailers in implementing an online ‘Buy British’ section.

“This is really welcome news and a step forward in supporting our nation’s food growers and producers by showcasing over 500 homegrown items."

Other supermarkets who have taken up the call include Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi, Ocado Waitrose and the Co-op.

Asda has still not shown support for a dedicated British page.