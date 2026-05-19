Tesco launches global search for farm technology innovations

Tesco has launched a global search for new farm technologies capable of helping future-proof British agriculture as farmers face rising costs, labour shortages and mounting pressure to improve sustainability.

The retailer has opened applications for its 2026 Agri-tech Challenge, inviting innovators from around the world to submit technologies aimed at improving resilience, productivity and sustainability across food supply chains.

Run in partnership with global innovation platform Leading Edge Only (LEO), the competition was previously known as the Agri T-Jam.

Tesco said it was looking for practical solutions capable of tackling some of farming’s biggest challenges, including animal health, emissions reduction, soil quality, biodiversity, automation, crop losses and food waste.

Winning businesses will receive direct access to Tesco’s Sustainable Agriculture and Fisheries team, alongside introductions to supplier partners and potential opportunities to trial technologies within real supply chains.

The retailer said the competition was designed to help promising innovations move more quickly from development into practical use on farms.

This year’s challenge introduces a new two-pathway structure aimed at supporting businesses at different stages of growth.

Early-stage companies will receive mentoring and development support from Tesco suppliers, while more advanced technologies could be trialled directly within Tesco-linked supply chains.

Natalie Smith, Tesco’s head of sustainable agriculture and fisheries, said the retailer wanted to support technologies capable of delivering practical benefits for farmers and food producers.

“As the biggest customer of UK agriculture, we want to do all we can to support our farmers in providing affordable, healthy and sustainable food to our customers,” she said.

Ms Smith said Tesco was particularly interested in innovations that could improve soil health, support animal welfare, reduce waste and strengthen resilience across food production systems.

All shortlisted businesses will receive industry feedback, networking opportunities and introductions to Tesco and supply chain partners.

Last year’s competition was won by ProtonDx, creator of Dragonfly — a portable molecular diagnostic platform capable of identifying livestock infections in under 30 minutes.

Following its success in the challenge, the company secured fast-track introductions to Tesco suppliers and the opportunity to trial its technology within a live supply chain environment.

ProtonDx chief executive Bob Enck said programmes such as the Agri-tech Challenge played an important role in helping innovative technologies reach farms more quickly.

“Programmes like this play a vital role in bridging the gap between innovation and on-farm impact,” he said.

Jayden Halliday, chief executive of Leading Edge Only, said the updated competition reflected the growing range of innovation emerging across the agri-tech sector.

“The new two-pathway model reflects the breadth of innovation we are now seeing across the agri-tech sector,” he said.

Applications for the 2026 Tesco Agri-tech Challenge are now open and will close on 3 July.

The final will take place at Tesco’s Welwyn Garden City headquarters in September, where shortlisted innovators will pitch technologies designed to tackle some of farming’s biggest challenges.