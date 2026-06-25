Tesco renews farming scheme after helping more than 200 young farmers

Tesco is extending its backing for young British farmers, renewing its Future Farmer Programme partnership with Harper Adams University for a further three years.

The programme has already supported more than 200 farmers, with applications for the 2026/27 cohort open until 31 July.

The initiative, sponsored by Tesco and delivered by Harper Adams University’s School of Sustainable Food and Farming, is designed to help farmers under 40 build the confidence, knowledge and practical skills needed to run resilient and sustainable farm businesses.

It combines industry visits, online learning and mentoring from experts across the food supply chain.

Participants gain insight into different stages of the food system, from farm to retailer, while exploring practical approaches to climate, nature, productivity and long-term business resilience.

Tesco said the renewed partnership formed part of its wider work with farmers and growers to support UK agriculture and the transition to more sustainable food production.

Recent surveys have highlighted the need for more practical support and knowledge-sharing around sustainable farming and biodiversity.

The Future Farmer Programme aims to help close that gap by giving young farmers access to expert guidance, peer networks and real-world examples of sustainable change.

Insights from the initiative also helped inform Tesco’s Greenprint for UK Farming report, developed with the School of Sustainable Food and Farming.

The report sets out practical policy recommendations to help the food and farming sectors deliver on climate and nature goals, strengthen food security and attract future talent into the industry.

Natalie Smith, Head of Sustainable Agriculture and Fisheries at Tesco, said: "We are really proud to continue our support for young British farmers through our Future Farmer Programme."

She said Tesco recognised the importance of investing in the next generation of farmers.

"As British agriculture’s biggest customer, we know how important it is to invest in the people who will shape the future of farming," she said.

"Supporting young farmers to build skills in sustainability, innovation and resilience is vital if we are to maintain a strong British food supply chain for generations to come."

Ms Smith added that the programme gives farmers hands-on experience, expert insight and a chance to build a network across the industry.

"We’re excited to see the next cohort build on its success and help drive positive change across UK agriculture," she said.

Simon Thelwell, Director of the School of Sustainable Food and Farming at Harper Adams University, said: "We are absolutely delighted to continue our partnership with Tesco."

He said the programme had already shown the value of investing in future farming leaders.

"Over the past three years we have seen first-hand the value of investing in the next generation of farming leaders, helping them build the confidence, networks and skills needed to navigate a rapidly changing industry," he said.

Mr Thelwell said the university was looking forward to developing the programme further and increasing its impact.

He said it would continue supporting ambitious farmers as they move towards more resilient and sustainable production systems.

Alex Hardie, Programme Lead at Harper Adams University, said: "It is fantastic to have the opportunity to build on the success of the Future Farmer Programme over the next three years."

She said the renewed partnership would create more opportunities for participants to engage with sustainability, innovation and practical business change.

Ms Hardie added that this could help deliver long-term impact across the farming sector.

Farmers under 40 have until 31 July to apply for the next cohort through the Harper Adams School of Sustainable Food and Farming website.