Tesco's Future Farmer Foundation now open for applicants

Tesco's sixth intake for the 12-month industry programme is now underway

Applications for Tesco's career-focused Future Farmer Foundation are now open for people aged between 20 and 35.

The free 12-month programme, sponsored by the retailer, is searching for young farmers to help build on their careers.

It is now in its sixth year, meaning over 300 young farmers from across the UK and Ireland have attended.

The programme seeks to develop young people's future by building business skills, learn more about supply chains and find out from industry experts what they need to know to be successful.







The Future Farmer Foundation's website states: "Over 12 months, the programme offers a mix of activity designed to give your farming career a kick start.

"There is plenty of support to help you make the most of what is on offer and to tailor activity to your specific needs.

"One of the great things about the programme are the people you meet who help and support one another along the way."

The programme is free, and all applications should be completed by 25 October.