Tesco to reduce chicken stocking density by first half of 2025

All of Tesco's fresh chicken will be grown with 20% more space than the industry standard, the retailer has announced.

The measure, announced by the supermarket today (18 June), forms part of a range of improvements to its poultry welfare standards.

It means chickens will be grown at a reduced stocking density, with birds provided with 20% more space than the industry standard, which is currently 38kg/m2.

This reduced density means chickens would have "additional room to express their natural behaviours."

The change will come in during the the first half of 2025, with Tesco saying it "knows how much our customers care about animal welfare".

“We’re committed to improving standards across our ranges wherever possible, while maintaining great value and quality for customers," said head of sustainable agriculture, Natalie Smith.

“That’s why over the course of the next year, all our core fresh chicken will be grown to higher welfare standards, with over 20% more space than the industry standard.

“This move reaffirms our commitment to British agriculture and is a significant step-up in welfare standards for the poultry industry in the UK."