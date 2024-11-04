Tesco unveils new sustainability partnership to 'transform' UK dairy

Tesco and its milk suppliers Arla and Muller have launched a new partnership which aims to 'transform' the dairy sector by putting more emphasis on sustainability.

The 'Future Dairy Partnership' aims to accelerate the reduction of emissions, roll out nature-friendly farming methods and commit to higher animal welfare standards.

Tesco, Arla and Muller have pledged to bring together other organisations from across the sector to reduce on-farm emissions by 30% by 2030.

With both Arla and Muller in the partnership, all 400 of Tesco’s Sustainable Dairy Group (TSDG) farmers across the UK will be part of the initiative.

The partnership will include on-farm projects, such as the trial and roll-out of methane-reducing feed additives.

It will also explore new levers through a dedicated farmer focus group, who will test nature-led initiatives alongside reducing their carbon footprint.

Additionally, the partnership will review how to up-scale these innovations for adoption across the UK dairy industry..

Ashwin Prasad, chief commercial officer at Tesco, said the retailer had been playing a 'leading role' in transitioning to a low carbon agriculture sector.

"The group has pioneered ground-breaking work on a number of areas, including animal welfare improvements, carbon foot-printing and introducing innovations such as methane reducing additives.

“What’s clear is that to achieve our stretching climate goals, we must work together as an industry to implement transformational improvements at pace, so we’re delighted to be partnering with Arla and Muller on this project."

As part of the partnership, a new 'sustainable dairy blueprint' will also provide farmers with guidelines on sustainability targets and ethical practices.

And an industry-wide report will be produced that highlights the pathway to more sustainable dairy, as well as financial support to achieve this ambition.

The suppliers and retailer are also broadening the partnership by reaching out to other organisations across the dairy industry for input and support.

Bas Padberg, managing director at Arla Foods UK, said the sector "must accelerate action to address the challenges that the climate emergency presents to our food system."

"We are now in a strong position to lead the change that is needed, together with our farmer owners. The time is now to unite, invest, and make a lasting impact for generations to come.”