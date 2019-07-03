Tests to highlight those who mis-sell foreign pork as British

If tests reveal that meat being sold as British does not originate from Britain, appropriate authorities can take action to address the situation

Isotope testing is to take place from large retailers to local butchers to stamp out the practice of mis-selling imported pork as British-made.

Until recently routine isotope testing of pork products, which claim to be British, has been limited to the large retailers.

But now levy-board AHDB is soon to extend pork testing to include local butchers.

Isotope testing identifies where an animal was raised, so can easily spot where imported pork products are being mis-sold as British.

Angela Christison, AHDB’s Pork Strategy Director said: “Retailers and butchers across the country are championing British pork and we need to protect these businesses.

“We all have a part to play in retaining consumer confidence and trust around our food. Extending the reach of this robust science will help protect the integrity of the British pig industry.”

It follows recent industry anger after it transpired that a 'Great British' pork snack brand was using imported ingredients.

The company behind the iconic Mr Trotter’s Great British Pork Cracklings said it is hoping to find British suppliers of bacon rind again after it admitted using imported ingredients since last year.