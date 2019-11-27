The 10 most powerful tractors in the world

One of the tractors listed, the New Holland T9.670, reaches an impressive 648 hp

The ten most powerful tractors available on the market today have been ranked, and some have comparatively as much hp under the hood as a sports car.

There are many types of tractors, such as crawlers, bulldozers, standard agricultural tractors and more, just as wide is its range of applications.

In addition to agriculture, they are used in forestry, municipal operations, horticulture, construction, and at airports.

Essentially, in agriculture, the tractor is designed to pull and drive other agricultural machinery and usually has a service life of approximately 10,000 hours.







The tractors presented below have been ranked by online machinery marketplace Surplex.

10th place

The Case IH Steiger Quadtrac 540 CVX secures tenth place.

Equipped with a CVXDrive gearbox and an electronically controlled Cursor 13 6-cylinder engine with 12.9 litres displacement from the sister company FPT Industrial, its maximum engine output reaches 613 hp.

With the Case IH Steiger Quadtrac 540 CVX, CNH Industrial produces the first continuously variable articulated tractor that can accelerate up to 40 km/h from a standstill.

9th place

The manufacturer at ninth place is Deere & Company, which brought the 20.37t John Deere 9570 RT crawler tractor to life.

John Deere 9570 RT achieves a magnificent 627 hp

With its Cummins QSX15 15.0 litre in-line engine, it achieves a magnificent 627 hp.

The crawler tractor belongs to the 9RT series, which has two crawler tracks. The John Deere 9570 RT also features 18 forward and 6 reverse gears.

8th place

At eighth place goes to the New Holland T9.645 from CNH Industrial.

It has a deadweight of 20 t and, like the T9.700, is equipped with a two-stage FPT Cursor 13 turbo engine with 638 hp.

The New Holland T9.645 is also available as a bulldozer and is ideally equipped to move tonnes of soil every day.

7th place

The seventh place in this ranking is again reserved for a New Holland model.

The New Holland T9.670 from CNH Industrial has an FPT Cursor 13 engine with two-stage turbocharging.

Accordingly, it reaches 648 hp with a maximum weight of 25.4 tonnes.

6th place

The Versatile 610DT from Buhler Versatile Inc. ranks sixth.

This almost 27 t heavy giant has a Cummins QSX15 T4F engine and an impressive 650 hp. It can be ordered with chains or wheels.

5th place

The John Deere 9620RX from Deere & Company lands in the middle of the ranking.

John Deere 9620RX reaches an impressive 650 hp

Equipped with a Cummins QSX15 6-cylinder in-line engine, it also reaches 670 hp like the Case IH Steiger Quadtrac 600.

However, with an unladen weight of around 25 t, it is heavier than the latter.

4th place

With a peak performance of 670 hp, the Case IH Steiger Quadtrac 600 from CNH Industrial comes in fourth.

The caterpillar tractor weighs 22 tonnes and has a Tier 4A engine.

3rd place

The US agricultural engineering group CNH Industrial attracts attention - this time with the New Holland T9.700.

New Holland T9.700 reaches an almost unbeatable at 682 hp

Powered by an FPT Cursor 13 engine with a two-stage turbo, the engine output is almost unbeatable at 682 hp.

2nd place

With 200 hp less under the hood, i.e. a maximum engine power of 692 hp, the Case IH Steiger Quadtrac 620 from CNH Industrial takes second place.

The 25t tractor is powered by a common-rail diesel engine with a two-stage turbocharger and therefore has a top speed of 37 km/h.

Case IH Steiger Quadtrac 620 takes second place

The special feature of the Quadtrac lies in its four crawler drives.

1st place

With the Big Bud 16V-747 in 1977, Big Bud Tractors Inc, is the world's most powerful tractor, by far.

Big Bud 16V-747 is the world's most powerful tractor

The articulated-link large tractor, designed only for towing work, is unique and has a 900 hp powerful 16-cylinder turbo diesel V-engine from the US American engine manufacturer Detroit Diesel type 16V92T.

The other tractors have no chance of competing with such power.