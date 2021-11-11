The Black Farmer launches fundraising Poppy Sausages

Wilfred Emmanuel-Jones MBE, famously known as The Black Farmer, has launched a new pack of sausages to raise money for Remembrance Day.

Ten pence from every sale of the Poppy Sausage fundraising packs, available in retailers nationally, will go toward charity.

The packs have been designed by former Grenadier Guardsman Dougie Adams, a war veteran who finds comfort in painting following the trauma of war in Afghanistan and a diagnosis of PTSD.

The sausages are available in Pork Tomato & Basil and a Chicken Tomato & Basil, and will help raise funds for the charity The Not Forgotten, which supported Dougie in his recovery.

The Remembrance Day sausages are available in retailers across the UK

Wilfred Emmanuel-Jones said: "After hearing Dougie’s story and many more like his, I figured that the one thing all we humans have in common is food.

"This should be a reminder to us all to put our hands in our pockets and give generously to support those who have given so much for us, not just in November but all the year round.

"Wherever this ‘Poppy’ Sausage is sold people can be confident that a donation will be going to The Not Forgotten, a charity which has been an important source of support for Dougie in his recovery."

The Not Forgotten have been supporting wounded service personnel and disabled veterans for over 100 years through a programme of social activities, challenges and peer-to-peer events.