The Black Farmer receives £250k investment from social impact fund

5 November 2024 | by FarmingUK Team | Finance, News
The Black Farmer’s first farm shop, opened in 2023, is in the diverse area of Brixton, South London
Wilfred Emmanuel-Jones, also known as The Black Farmer, has received a £250,000 investment from a fund designed specifically for under-represented entrepreneurs.

The Growth Impact Fund (GIF), a social impact investment fund developed by Big Issue Invest and UnLtd, has issued the investment in the Devon-based farmer.

Mr Emmanuel-Jones will invest the £250,000 into his new Brixton farm shop 'The Black Farmer', which is dedicated to supporting under-represented groups in British farming.

With a mission to break industry barriers, the shop offers locally sourced products and provides business support and workshops, empowering underserved communities.

Mr Emmanuel-Jones, who is seen as a champion for inclusivity in British farming, aims to create pathways for individuals from diverse backgrounds to thrive.

Just 1% of farmers in the UK come from black, Asian, and minority ethnic backgrounds.

Awarded an MBE in 2020 for his services to British farming, he said: "If you are black, racialised or from a deprived background, your chances of getting into the food, farming or retail industry are extraordinarily slim.

"But - as odd as it may seem - at the age of 11, and as a dyslexic child brought up in inner-city poverty after arriving from Jamaica, I made it my life’s dream to own an English farm.”

The Black Farmer’s first farm shop, opened in 2023, is in the diverse area of Brixton, South London, where 43% of the population identifies as black, Asian or multi-ethnic.

The shop serves its local community by selling goods created by under-supported founders. The choice to open in Brixton was due in part to Mr Emmanuel-Jones' roots as part of the Windrush generation.

Trishna Nath, head of investment at UnLtd, said: “Our investment in The Black Farmer represents our first brick-and-mortar investment as a fund.

"We’re thrilled by the prospect of supporting social entrepreneurs like Wilfred to scale their business and help strengthen the community spirit in an area like Brixton.”