The Farmers' Choir to host fundraising concert for charity RSABI

The Farmers’ Choir is hosting a concert at Easterbrook Hall in Dumfries to raise funds for charity RSABI, which supports people in Scottish agriculture.

The concert will be held on 25 February starting at 7:30pm and will feature popular hits from Les Miserables, Lion King and the Greatest Showman.

The Farmers’ Choir has helped to raise awareness of rural initiatives including the mental health and wellbeing struggles in the industry.

To this date, the choir, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, has raised over £110,000 for various rural and farming charities.

Choirmaster Kate Picken, who is a music teacher from a farm in Dumfries and Galloway, said RSABI was a charity "very close to our hearts".

She said: "The Farmers’ Choir is delighted to be performing at Easterbrook Hall, Dumfries on Saturday 25 February to support this worthwhile cause.

“It is well known that farming is a higher risk occupation for experiencing mental health problems.

"We want to send out a positive message of hope and encouragement through our performance, reminding farming folks that it’s ok to be not ok and help is at hand.”

Carol McLaren, chief executive of RSABI, said the charity was grateful to the choir for their support and for helping to raise awareness of mental health.

“Events like this are also a great opportunity for people to get together and enjoy each other’s company as well as a wonderful evening of music," she said.

"We hope that people will be inspired to invite someone they haven’t seen for a while to come out and join them at the concert at the end of this month.

Tickets, which are available to buy online, cost £20 with all profits being donated to RSABI.

The Farmers Choir concert takes place on Saturday 25 February from 7.30pm at Easterbrook Hall, Dumfries DG1 4TA.