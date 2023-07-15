The King renames rural charity as part of 'commitment' to farmers

The Prince’s Countryside Fund, a farming charity founded by King Charles over 10 years ago, has been renamed the Royal Countryside Fund.

The rebrand follows the King's coronation in May, with many of the charities he founded as Prince of Wales to undergo a similar renaming.

Founded in 2010 by the King, the Royal Countryside Fund was established to empower small farming businesses and rural communities.

The charity said the renaming was the King's commitment "to farming and rural communities for generations to come".

It becomes the first of his charities to be renamed and echoes the promise he made in his accession speech, to ensure that the “important work” carried out by the charities he had long championed “will go on in the trusted hands of others”.

Heather Hancock, chair of trustees at the Royal Countryside Fund, said it was a "truly significant" moment for the charity.

She said: “His empathy and respect for farming and the countryside have always stood out.

"People in the countryside have long valued His Majesty’s support and championing for the challenges they face, and the Prince’s Countryside Fund has given this tangible expression.

"We are incredibly proud that the King has now chosen to signal his enduring commitment to rural communities and farming families by honouring us with a change of name.

"Becoming The Royal Countryside Fund confirms the importance that His Majesty continues to place upon the countryside and ensures that our support will make a difference for generations to come.”

The Prince’s Countryside Fund seeks to support farmers and rural communities in recognition of the unprecedented pace of social, economic and environmental change contributing to the countryside’s steady decline.

This includes rural incomes falling, a loss of local services and amenities, rising costs for farmers, increasing isolation and mental health issues.

The charity provides farming families with tailored support and expertise in business training and land management advice.

Since its formation, it has supported over 2,500 small farms across the UK and has awarded 481 grants totalling at £11.2m, reaching over 150,000 people in rural areas.

Keith Halstead, executive director of the Royal Countryside Fund, added: “More than ever, family farms and countryside communities need our practical and grounded support to build themselves a secure and sustainable future.

"Becoming The Royal Countryside Fund gives the charity not only the royal seal of approval, but also national recognition. We are thrilled with our new name, and very proud.”