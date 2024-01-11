Thieves raid Lincs farm for telehandler to use in ATM heist

Police are appealing for witnesses after thieves reportedly stole a telehandler from a farm and then used it to lift a nearby ATM in Crowland, Lincolnshire.

Anyone who has mobile phone or dashcam footage after the ATM was taken from the Spar store are being asked to contact Lincolnshire Police.

It is believed that a telehandler was stolen from a nearby farm in the early hours of 27 December before it was driven to the store, on North Street, with a white flatbed van.

Offenders are then thought to have used the telehandler to ram the store and then lift the ATM onto the flat bed van before leaving the scene, in the Trinity Bridge direction.

It is believed that three or four suspects, all wearing dark clothing and balaclavas, were involved in the incident.

Two are thought to have left the scene on foot and were possibly collected in another vehicle or had one parked nearby.

"We received a call reporting the incident at 3.38am," a Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said.

"We have since recovered the telehandler but the van and ATM remain outstanding, and no arrests have yet been made.

"If you saw a telehandler, unusually laden flatbed van, spotted any suspicious activity or have any dashcam, doorbell, CCTV or mobile phone footage of the incident itself, please get in touch."

Those with any information can email emma.dodsworth@lincs.police.uk quoting Incident 40 of 27 December.