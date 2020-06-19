Thieves steal 200 sheep from Shropshire farm

The UK has experienced numerous livestock thefts in recent weeks

Thieves have stolen a herd of 200 sheep from a farm in Shropshire in the latest livestock rustling incident to hit the country.

The large-scale livestock theft took place sometime between Saturday 13 June to Wednesday 17 June.

The herd were taken from out of a field on Sutton Lane, south of Market Drayton town.

West Mercia Police are now appealing to the public for more information.







200 sheep stolen from Sutton Lane, Market Drayton btwn Sat 13th and Tues 16th June. Got any info? If yes please contact @MDraytonCops. — Market Drayton SNT #StayHomeSaveLives (@MDraytonCops) June 18, 2020

Those with information are urged to call 101 and quote incident number 703-S of Wednesday, June 16 2020. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers UK anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

It follows a separate livestock rustling incident that happened earlier this month in Staffordshire, near Burton-upon-Trent.

Thieves stole a flock of 50 sheep from a farm in the Hollybush Road area of Newborough.

And in May, more than 30 sheep were stolen from a field in the Woodmill area of Yoxall.

It comes as figures show that that livestock worth £3 million were stolen from farms across the country last year.

Large-scale sheep thefts over the past two years have contributed to a 19.4% rise in value since 2017, according to NFU Mutual.

Rebecca Davidson, rural affairs specialist at NFU Mutual, said rustlers were getting 'more skilled and organised'.

“We are now regularly getting reports of fifty to a hundred sheep being taken in a single raid and it is devastating for farmers as they deal with the aftermath.”

“As well as causing untold suffering to sheep, which may be in lamb when they are stolen, rustling is causing high levels of anxiety for farmers who have built up their flocks over many years,” she said.