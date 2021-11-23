Thieves steal 220 solar panels from Lincs farm

Police are appealing for more information after thieves stole 220 solar panels from a farm in Lincolnshire.

Thieves stole the solar panels along with two high-value inverters from the poultry unit, located in the village of Stickney.

The theft took place on Midville Lane on 16 November, Lincolnshire Police said.

Farm owner Tom Craven took to social media to share photos of the aftermath of the crime.

STOLEN! Solar panels and inverters from our Midville chicken unit! Please beware! ??????@LincsPolice @LincsRuralCrime pic.twitter.com/SoUNdRaP78 — Tom Craven (@TomCraven11) November 19, 2021

Lincolnshire Police have urged anyone with any information to assist their enquiry, by calling 101 quoting incident 187 of November 19.

"We are appealing for information after the theft of 220 solar panels and two high value inverters," the force said.

"The theft took place on Midville Lane in Stickney on 16 November.

"If you have any information to assist our enquiry, or you saw any suspicious activity in the area, please get in touch."

It comes after NFU Mutual warned that rural and farm crime could 'escalate significantly' as the pandemic's economic impact begins to bite.

Highly-organised criminals continued to plague farmyards in 2020, the insurer's latest rural crime report shows, stealing high-value farming GPS, quad bikes and ATVs.