Thieves steal farm equipment worth £50,000

A theft of this scale 'can destroy a farming business overnight', police said (Photo: Ross-on-Wye Neighbourhood Watch)

Thieves have stolen agricultural equipment worth around £50,000 from a farm in Herefordshire.

The sheer magnitude of the theft 'can destroy a farming business overnight', the police said.

The incident happened overnight on Wednesday 12th of June to 13th in Benhall Lane just off of the 'Wilton Roundabout' on the A40 near Ross-on-Wye.

The theft took place between the hours of 22:00 and 08:00 the following morning.

Police said that the offenders must have had a a vehicle/trailer fitted with the capability to lift the stolen items on to it.

The tractor attachments add up to the value of £50,000 minimum.

Police have said they would like to hear from anyone with a vehicle dash cam who may have been in the area at the time or passing through.

Anyone with information has been told to dial 101 and quote OIS Number: 88-S-130619 or email rossonwye.snt@westmercia.pnn.police.uk.