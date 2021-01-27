Thieves steal John Deere Gator from on-farm shipping container

A John Deere Gator worth thousands of pounds has been stolen from a farm in Suffolk after thieves broke into two shipping containers to obtain it.

The high-value theft took place between 6pm on Sunday 24 January and 8am on Monday 25 January, on a farm off Penthouse Road, Barham.

The offenders broke into two 20ft shipping containers used for storage with a John Deere gator - registration WA13FKG - and power tools stolen.

Police have made an appeal to the public for witnesses following the theft.

A spokesperson said: "Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or knows the whereabouts of the vehicle or power tools should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/3932/21."

It comes as farming and rural organisations warn of an alarming increase in rural crime incidents occurring across the UK.

NFU Cymru recently called for the deployment of more police officers to tackle the rise in criminal activity affecting farmers.

The latest theft claim figures by NFU Mutual reveal that rural crime cost the UK £54.3 million in 2019, an increase of nearly 9% on the previous year.