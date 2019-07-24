Thieves steal tractor of 'sentimental value' to farmer

Thieves have stolen a light blue Ford 8210 Generation 3 Super cab from a Spetisbury farm

More information is needed after thieves have stolen a tractor of 'great sentimental value' to a Dorset farmer.

Police officers are investigating the theft of a tractor from a farm near Blandford, and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The tractor was taken from a barn at a farm in the Spetisbury area in the early hours of Saturday 20 July.

The light blue vehicle is a distinctive model, an 8210 Generation 3 super cab Ford fitted with a Forty Series engine.







The tractor is also fitted with a brown Grammer seat and with Michelin tyres on the rear.

Police Constable Tom Harness said: “The tractor is of great sentimental value to the owner and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the Spetisbury area during the early hours of Saturday 20 July 2019 to please contact us.

“I am also keen to hear from anyone who comes across a tractor matching the description given.”

Stopping machinery theft

• Record machinery serial numbers and photographs for reference – a picture of the stolen trailer or box will increase publicity prospects and recovery.

• Putting your postcode on the roof is a good way of making sure that it is easily identifiable.

• Insurance discounts are available for fitting certain devices to machines. Check with your insurer for more details.

• Machines fitted and registered with certain security markings are 4 times less likely to be stolen and our 6 times more likely to be recovered if they are stolen.

• Consider fitting a Ram lock to the steering Ram of your tractor, these can be purchased for as little as £200.

• Autoglass & NFU have partnered to offer free security glass etching service. If you get a VIN number etched on glass windows, it makes the vehicle more detectable and less appealing to thieves because they have to grind out the numbers.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55190111832.