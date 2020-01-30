Thieves steal tractors worth £110,000 from Scottish farms

The total value of the two tractors is around £110,000, Police Scotland said

Police officers in Scotland are investigating the theft of two tractors worth around £110,000 from farms in Clydesdale.

The high value thefts happened sometimes between 17 and 18 January, Police Scotland said.

A blue coloured New Holland tractor, registration number SF64 AJV, was stolen from a farm near Thankerton.

In another incident, a green coloured John Deere tractor, registration number PO14 CKA, was stolen from a farm near Symington.







The total value of the two tractors is around £110,000.

Constable Elaine Marshall at Lanark said: “It appears that the tractors have been driven from the farms, across fields, to a disused sand quarry, where they have been loaded and taken away in a larger vehicle.

“The entrance to this quarry is off the A73 road between Thankerton and Symington. I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the Thankerton or Symington area on the Friday night or early Saturday morning to call us if they saw any suspicious activity.

“I would also like to hear about any vehicles seen entering or leaving the old sand quarry.”

Anyone with information has been urged to contact the police on the 101 number and quote reference number 2098 of January 18, 2020.

Anyone who wishes to pass on any information and remain anonymous can do so through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.