Thieves target small farm providing food to self-isolators

The thieves stole food for those in isolation due to the spread of Covid-19 in the UK (Photo: Street Farm Dairy/Facebook)

A small family run farm in Kent which provides food for those in self-isolation due to the coronavirus has been burgled.

Street Farm Dairy in High Halden, near Ashford, was targeted at around 9pm and 11:30pm on Tuesday (24 March).

Highlighting the incident on Facebook, the farm said thieves stole bread, yogurts and juice which were to be delivered to vulnerable people.

"We can't believe we are having to write this - but this evening all our bread and yoghurts were stolen," Street Farm Dairy said.







"We are so, so sorry but anyone who was expecting our lovely locally baked bread and yoghurts won't be able to have them delivered tomorrow. You of course wont be charged for them.

"To all our new and existing customers, we really apologise and we'll restock these items as soon as we can.

"Most of these products were due to be delivered to those who are self-isolating."

The post has since been shared 200 times, with dozens of comments expressing outrage at the incident.

One Facebook user said: "What is wrong with people, we are in this together so why steal the food. If everyone was sensible there would be plenty for us all."

Another person offered help: "I will deliver all your missing goods as soon as possible, even if have to do an extra run."