Third-generation hill farmer announced as Wales Woman Farmer of Year

A third-generation hill farmer from near Bridgend has been announced as the 25th winner of the NFU Cymru / NFU Mutual Wales Woman Farmer of the Year Award.

The award, which this year celebrates its 25th anniversary, seeks to champion the contribution that woman make to the agricultural industry and to raise the profile of women in farming.

Katie Rose-Davies, who has a degree in agriculture from Aberystwyth University, plays a pivotal role in the running of the family hill farm in the Ogmore Valley, where her family have farmed for over 90 years.

NFU Cymru Deputy President and judge of the award, Abi Reader, said Katie was a strong advocate for safeguarding the future of Welsh agriculture.

"[She] believes education plays a key role in promoting the fantastic work farmers do in producing safe, healthy and sustainable food.

"She endeavours to look beyond the farm gate and embrace a new, and perhaps different, approach to her business and embodies everything we look for in a winner of this award."

Alongside being a partner in the business since 2015, Katie is a mother to three young children and works as a Lecturer in Agriculture at Bridgend College.

Low lamb prices in 2018 were the main driver for Katie developing a marketing strategy for lamb. In 2019, she developed the ‘Bwlch Mountain Lamb’ brand and started marketing their products through box schemes.

Direct sales to the public increased their sales significantly and along with the financial responsibilities, she prides herself in producing high quality beef and lamb in harmony with the environment.

One of Katie’s key responsibilities is to ensure they farm in a sustainable way that protects and enhances the farm’s ecosystems.

Both modern and traditional farming techniques are used to achieve this, including shepherding techniques like hefting and the cutting of molinia to encourage ground nesting birds.

Participation in the Glastir scheme has allowed her to invest in capital works such as rebuilding dry stone walls, sheepfolds and keeping South Wales Mountain ewes.

Katie has also hosted a number of farm visits including the Minister for Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths MS and the Vice Premier of China, where she showcased Welsh beef and lamb.

Following this she was identified as a leader in environmental farming practices and met with the then Prince of Wales, to discuss sustainable farming practices.

She recently hosted a farm visit for Nantymoel Primary School with nearly 200 pupils attending to learn about food, farming and the environment.

She has since arranged for the Cows on Tour group to visit the school and has agreed to make this an annual event, showing how passionate she is about the industry and educating young people.

Judge Abi Reader concluded: “Katie believes that the industry needs the best people who are able to tackle the many challenges that face our industry.

"After visiting her farm, it was clear she is a very worthy winner of the Wales Woman Farmer of the Year award.”