Thirteen young sheep farmers join development scheme

Thirteen young sheep farmers from across the UK have been selected to be part of the sector's Next Generation Ambassador programme.

The programme, now in its seventh year, offers farmers aged between 18-34 a series of technical and personal development sessions.

The sessions are run by the National Sheep Association (NSA), with an aim to further the chosen farmers' experience and understanding of the sector.

Having undergone a thorough interview process, this year's new cohort of ambassadors will now begin the personal and career technical development sessions.

The sheep enthusiasts selected to take part this year come from all corners of the UK, the NSA says, and have taken a variety of different routes into the sheep sector.

As ambassadors, the new cohort will also begin a close working relationship with the NSA both regionally and nationally.

And as well as providing the chance to visit varied sheep farming systems and parts of the supply chain, the programme will deliver networking opportunities.

The chosen farmers will have the chance to meet with industry experts and leaders, with the scheme opening doors to new opportunities.

Katie James, NSA communications officer, who coordinates the programme, said this year’s selection process had been one of the group's most competitive yet.

"It is a real credit to the industry to see such passion and enthusiasm shine through from the young individuals who apply, something we should be very proud of.

“The programme, like so many activities, has been adversely affected during the past two years due to Covid-19 so we are hopeful this year will allow the programme to return with a renewed focus."

Jacob Anthony, a sheep farmer from South Wales who was an ambassador in 2016, called his time on the programme 'invaluable'.

"I learnt an awful lot that I was able to implement back at home on our family farm in South Wales," he added.

"Not only did I learn a lot I met l made some lifelong friends and like-minded individuals from the length and breadth of the UK.

"Another thing I valued about my time was the fact I learnt what NSA does for us as sheep farmers by engaging with decision-makers and the public on our behalf."

The first of four delivery sessions will take place in Gloucestershire next week, when the group will be joined by some leading names from the sheep sector.