Thirty dairy farms to work with First Milk to improve water infiltration

Thirty dairy farmers across Wales are set to work with First Milk and Nestlé to reduce soil compaction and improve water infiltration on their land.

The joint project between the co-operative and food giant will see farms aim to capture up to an additional 250 million litres of groundwater per year.

To achieve this, the four-year partnership will focus predominantly on the use of regenerative farming practices on the 30 participating farms.

These include rotational grazing of dairy herds, increasing sward grassland diversity and rooting depth, which combine to improve soil structure allowing for more water infiltration.

Soil organic matter will be increased to promote the soil’s water holding capacity, and farmers will enact more measure to support biodiversity.

Mark Brooking, First Milk's chief impact officer, said the UK dairy co-operative was 'committed' to regenerative farming.

"The ability of land to store water to help prevent flooding, manage drought and protect water quality is vital," he added.

"This innovative partnership with Nestlé Waters & Premium Beverages UK further enables our members to farm in a way that benefits the land, nature and local communities.”

Help will be available to farmers, including advice from soil specialists and participation in meetings where knowledge transfer can take place.

Direct funding will also be available to support interventions on individual farms, according to both organisations.

Matthew Faulkner, manager of the Nestlé Waters & Premium Beverages site in Princes Gate in Pembrokeshire, said the project would enable farmers to improve groundwater quality and quantity around the site.

"We have a responsibility to support the local community, create a positive water impact and to be a good neighbour," he added.

"This initiative is the first of its kind for the Nestlé business where we are working with farmers who are not directly in our supply chain but who we have a shared interest with to improve the local environment."