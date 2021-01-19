This Farming Life: BBC on lookout for new farming families

The hugely popular TV series This Farming Life is on the lookout for new families willing to share their everyday stories of life on the farm.

The BBC show takes viewers on a year-round journey through the spectacle that is British farming.

It looks at how farming families across the UK, mainly in Scotland and Northern Ireland, cope with everyday tasks and struggles.

Series four of the BAFTA-award winning programme is currently being aired, with the latest episode broadcast on 13 January 2021.

The BBC is now looking for farming families who may fit the bill for series five.

Anyone interested in taking part in This Farming Life are being asked to email kate.thomson@bbc.co.uk.