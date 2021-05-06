This year's Lambing List closes after successful season

The sheep sector's Lambing List - created for farmers who need to source extra help for the 2020-2021 season - has now closed.

The National Sheep Association's (NSA) initiative aims to help those sheep producers who need assistance at lambing time.

The list provides an annual matchmaking service for around 400 farmers and veterinary and agriculture students.

And despite a second lambing season under the constraints of Covid-19 restrictions the list has once again helped farmers at this busy time of year.

The list has now closed and will reopen for advertisements for the 2021/2022 lambing season in the autumn.

NSA communications officer, Katie James said the popularity of the NSA Lambing List 'grows each year'.

"The guidance it provides to farmers using it and the links it offers students mean it is incredibly valued by all parties involved," she added.

"For most, the past two lambing seasons have taken place during Covid-19 restrictions meaning potential shortages of staff due to travel constraints or illness."

Ms James added there were also additional measures to consider such as separate accommodation for temporary staff and social distancing.

"All at NSA are therefore pleased that the list has been able to help remove some of these concerns and provide a trusted method of securing extra help," she said.

In a previous survey of farmers, more than 90% of respondents said they valued the list and would use it again to try and source additional lambing help.

Students who will be looking for work experience have been told by the NSA to consult the list from November 2021 when it becomes available once again.