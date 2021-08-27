This year's NVZ appeals process expected to open soon

Farmers who find themselves in a nitrate vulnerable zone (NVZ) from 2021 to 2024 will be given an opportunity to appeal against the decision, Defra has confirmed.

Towards the end of 2020, the NFU was told there would be no changes to existing NVZ designations, but farmers with land inside the boundaries would still be given the chance to appeal in the new year.

After considerable delays, farmers are now expected to receive letters from Defra in September with a chance to appeal against NVZ decisions. A further two batches of letters should be sent in October and November.

In the past, these separate batches have been sent to specific geographic regions, but it is currently unclear where they will be sent to this year.

This year's appeals process falls at a busy time for farmers, and arrives amid a lot of uncertainty brought on by Farming Rules for Water and autumn spreading of manures restrictions.

For these reasons, the NFU has asked Defra to delay the letters to farmers even further, for around six to eight weeks. "We will update members on any delay that we manage to secure," the union said.

"However, we advise those interested in launching an appeal to start preparing now as you will only have a 28-day window from the letter date to launch your appeal."

The NFU added: "Given that NVZ designations have not changed from those in place between 2017 and 2020, it is likely you will already know whether all or part of your farm falls within one.

"However, you can now access an interactive map of pre-appeals 2021 to 2024 designations on the Environment Agency website. Simply enter your location in the bar at the top."