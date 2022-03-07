This year's World Ploughing Contest in Russia cancelled

This year's World Ploughing Contest which was scheduled to take place in St Petersburg has been cancelled due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Show organisers the World Ploughing Organisation announced the event's cancellation, calling the Ukraine war a "clear violation and breach of international law."

The 67th World Ploughing Contest was scheduled to take place in St Petersburg on 13 and 14 August, hosted by the Russian Ploughing Organisation.

On a social media post, the World Ploughing Organisation condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine.

"On 24 February 2022 Russia attacked and launched an invasion on its neighbouring country Ukraine," the organisation said.

"The World Ploughing Organisation strongly condemn Russia and its leadership for this atrocious conduct."

The World Ploughing Organisation's slogan is "Pax Arva Collat - Let Peace Cultivate The Soil", but Russia's invasion is in "direct contradiction" of this, the group said.

"Therefore, the World Ploughing Governing Board has decided to cancel the forthcoming 67th World Ploughing Contest in St. Petersburg, Russia."

Next year's World Ploughing Contest will be held in the Republic of Ireland, the organisation confirmed.