Thousands donated in memory of young Cumbrian farmer

Cumbrian farmer Joseph Relph (R) has donated thousands for a farming charity in memory of his son

The father of a young farmer who died following a battle with leukaemia aged just 26 has donated thousands in memory of his son.

Cumbrian farmer Joseph Relph recently donated £2,300 in memory of his son, Stephen, who passed away in 2013.

Stephen worked at Yew Tree Farm alongside his parents. He was a keen fundraiser, having raised £15,500 for the Bright Red charity by staging an auction.

Sadly, he lost his battle with leukaemia aged 26.







The Stephen Relph Memorial Fund was set up in 2013 and has generated more than £9,000 for charity over the years.

This year the money was raised via sheepdog trials at Greystoke, organised by the North Westmorland Sheepdog Society. Around 60 competitors took part.

North West regional manager Georgina Lamb and committee member Chris Dickinson received the donation on behalf of the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI).

It comes as the charity is readying itself for Welly Week 2019, which started on Saturday October 26 and ends Sunday November 3.

The aim of the campaign is to raise awareness of the charity's work and to support rural communities.