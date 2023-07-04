Thousands of Essex schoolchildren take part in farming initiative

Thousands of schoolchildren in Essex have taken part in an initiative designed to encourage them to think about British food production.

Over 3,000 children from 60 Essex primary schools took part in the fifteenth Essex Schools Food and Farming Day on 28 June.

The activity-packed event was organised by the Essex Agricultural Society and took place at Writtle University College near Chelmsford.

As part of the annual initiative, pupils learnt how food travels from farm-to-fork.

The showground was filled with exhibitors in five zones: livestock, machinery, food, crops and countryside and environment.

said: "We were delighted to welcome school children back to the showground in Writtle for our first live Essex Schools Food and Farming Day since 2019.

"It was fantastic to experience the buzz of 3,000 schoolchildren learning about the importance of food and farming in Essex."

Hands-on activities and demonstrations took place throughout the day. Children met sheep, goats and other livestock, tasted local produce and were introduced to tractors and combine harvesters.

Schools also put their own work on display as part of the popular annual scarecrow competition.

Jotmans Hall Primary School scooped up first place for their imaginative, colourful design with Tollesbury School and Shorefields School receiving second and third place.

The schedule brought children out of the classroom and introduced the role played by farmers in Essex.

More than thirty exhibitors worked to raise awareness of the countryside, environmental issues and healthy eating.

Writtle University College's vice-chancellor, Professor Tim Middleton said: "This inspirational event is key to helping pupils increase their understanding of food, farming and the environment, and shows just how fulling careers in these sectors can be."