Thousands of farmers across the UK protest in London

Thousands of farmers across the UK protested in London as anger brews over the government's 20% inheritance tax and the direction of future policy.

The mass rally began at 11am today (19 November), as more than 70,000 farms across the country will be hit by new inheritance tax laws from April 2026.

Inherited agricultural assets worth over £1 million, which were previously exempt, will have to pay inheritance tax at 20% - half the usual rate.

The protest also took place against continued high costs, tightening margins and uncertainty over future government policy.

However, the new Labour government's reform of agricultural property relief (APR) proved to be the final straw for many.

At the same time as the rally, the NFU undertook a 'mass lobby of MPs' event at Church House conference centre in Westminster, which was attended by 1,800 farmers.

Since the autumn budget, and subsequent doubling down by the government, the industry has warned that family farms across the country would see a 'catastrophic' impact to their businesses and livelihoods.

The NFU’s 'mass lobby of MPs' event in Westminster (Photo: Gary Ford BFREPA)

The Treasury has said 73% of APR claims are below £1m and so would be unaffected by this policy, but Defra’s own figures show that only 34% of farms are under £1m net worth.

The NFU President Tom Bradshaw said that the 'shocking' policy was 'built on bad data and launched with no consultation'.

"I don’t think I’ve ever seen the industry this angry, this disillusioned and this upset," he told an audience in Westminster earlier today.

"Given what we’ve had to be angry about in recent years that’s saying something. To launch a policy this destructive without speaking to anyone involved in farming beggars’ belief."

Before the rally, Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Defra Secretary Steve Reed issued a joint statement, saying the government have had to take 'difficult decisions'.

The protest took place against continued high costs and tightening margins

They said: “The reforms to APR ensure that wealthier estates and the most valuable farms pay their fair share to invest in our schools and health services that farmers and families in rural communities rely on."

The protest included several speeches from leaders across the farming industry and politics, with TV personalities such as Jeremy Clarkson also in attendance.

He told the audience: "I beg the government to be big, to accept that this was rushed through. It wasn’t thought out, and it’s a mistake. That’s the big thing to do – admit it and back down."

The protest included speeches from leaders across the farming industry and politics

Attendees to the protest were also asked to bring with them British produce to make a mass Food Bank donation.

The rally was separate from the NFU’s 'mass lobby of MPs' event, which was attended by 1,800 farmers.

There, farmers asked their MPs to 'look them in the eye' and tell them whether they support changes outlined in the recent budget.

At Church House, Mr Bradshaw, the NFU president, warned that there 'has never been a budget this bad for farming in my lifetime'.

“We know what this means for our families, for our children, for our future. We know the horrendous pressure it is putting on older farmers worried sick.

"It’s wrong on every level and, just as bad, it won’t achieve what ministers want it to anyway."

Both events are taking place due to inheritance tax changes to agricultural property relief (APR) and business property relief (BPR), with fears this would deal a 'hammer blow' to family farms.

Tightening margins, record inflation, extreme weather and increased production costs meant that many farmers were now at 'breaking point' and 'unable to absorb any more cost burden'.

The tax changes could also increase food costs to consumers, farming bodies have warned, adding pressure to many still experiencing the cost-of-living crisis.