Thousands of free 'Save a Farmer' bumper stickers to be handed out

A bumper sticker initiative has been launched to support the various campaigns currently endeavouring to promote British agriculture.

Machinery distributor OPICO is giving away a series of bumper stickers at this week's LAMMA show to help bolster the farming industry with catchy slogans.

It comes as industry leaders are working to lobby government and raise awareness of the issues currently faced by farmers across the country, such as the inheritance tax controversy.

OPICO, based in Lincolnshire, will provide seven different sticker designs, urging people to 'Save a Farmer' by encouraging them to 'Eat Steak', 'Drink Milk', 'Eat Lamb', 'Drink Beer', 'Eat Chips', 'Drink Whisky' or 'Eat Bread'.

Its managing director James Woolway said: "We are fully aware of the increased pressure small businesses are now under following the proposed changes to inheritance tax relief and employers' National Insurance contributions outlined in last budget.

"We wanted to get behind the campaigns working to support our industry and highlight the challenges we're all under.

"That's how the bumper sticker idea came about - my hope is that we can get the message out to road users across the country who might otherwise be unaware of farming's current issues."

Even before the government's announcements during the autumn budget, farm incomes across the country were under significant pressure.

Whilst the fallout from Covid and the Ukraine war gave UK farming a boost in 2021 and 2022, the long-term decline of margins from agriculture has now resumed.

Because of this, Mr Woolay said it was now time to 'Save a Farmer': "Rural businesses of all shapes and sizes need the backing from the people who benefit most from their hard work - the great British public," he said.

"As a farmer's son myself, I feel it is important to help to explain the challenges facing rural businesses and garner support rather than just rely on media and social media soundbites.

"Now more than ever, we need to be championing British food and drink. Better still, we also need to encourage people to buy local - from farm shops, independent butchers or direct from farms."

OPICO has printed 5,000 'Save a Farmer' bumper stickers which will be handed out for free to those who visit its stand at the LAMMA show, (Hall 6, Stand 440).