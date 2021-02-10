Thousands of NI farmers set to benefit from £15m fund

Letters of Offer for a £15m investment scheme aiming to improve the sustainability of Northern Irish farming businesses have now been issued out.

The third tranche of Tier 1 FBIS Capital attracted over 3,800 applications, according to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

This tranche of Tier 1 will support smaller scale investments to improve farms' sustainability, with an emphasis on businesses investing in Low Emissions Slurry Spreading Equipment (LESSE).

LESSE can play a significant part in increasing the nutrient available for crop growth from slurry application, DAERA says.

It also plays a role in reducing ammonia emissions and reduces the potential for water contamination and nuisance odours.

The Letters of Offer will now enable farmers to progress to the next stage of their project.

NI's Agriculture Minister Gordon Lyons said: “Not only does this fund immediately benefit farmers, it also has a lasting and positive impact on our environment.

"It will also have a knock-on benefit for local agricultural and horticultural supply businesses and contribute to the NI economy.

“With £15million funding available for this tranche, Letters of Offer will continue to issue over the next weeks until the budget is fully allocated.”

DAERA says it is important that farmers complete and return their Form of Acceptance no later than 28 days from the date of the Letter of Offer.