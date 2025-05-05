Thousands of pupils experience farming with lamb loan scheme

Thousands of schoolchildren have enjoyed a unique opportunity to care for lambs within their school grounds as part of the 'Loan a Lamb' initiative.

Now in its fourth successful year, the scheme has provided over 3,500 pupils from ten primary schools with an immersive farming experience.

For one week, each participating school welcomed a ewe and her lambs, allowing children to engage directly with the animals and learn about farming.

The schools involved in this year’s scheme, which is run by the South of England Agricultural Society’s Education Committee, included several in West Sussex and in East Sussex.

The Loan a Lamb initiative was created in response to growing concerns that children are increasingly disconnected from the origins of their food.

By introducing real farm animals into the school environment, the scheme enables students to gain hands-on experience in animal care and understand how food is produced.

Delivered in partnership with local farmers and LEAF (Linking Environment and Farming), each school was provided with a purpose-built hutch, along with all necessary equipment and expert guidance.

Alan Smith, chairman of the South of England Agricultural Society, highlighted the significance of the scheme as there was currently a "disconnect" with farming.

“Many children are growing up without a true understanding of how food is produced, with little to no connection with farming," he noted.

"[They] often don’t realise the hard work and dedication that goes into producing the food on their plates."

Reflecting on the response from schools, he added that the enthusiasm and care students showed the animals had been "incredible".

"Teachers have told us how it sparked curiosity, empathy and even aspirations for careers in farming and animal care," Mr Smith said.

"Some students who had never seen a sheep up close have gone on to visit farms, explore agricultural studies and develop a respect for the industry.

"That is why we are so passionate about Loan a Lamb – it’s not just a one-week experience; it’s a foundation for lifelong learning.”