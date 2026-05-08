Thousands of pupils meet farm animals through 'Loan a Lamb' scheme

School playgrounds across Sussex and Surrey have been transformed into mini farms after thousands of pupils welcomed ewes and lambs into their schools as part of a growing agricultural education scheme.

More than 6,000 children took part in the South of England Agricultural Society’s ‘Loan a Lamb’ initiative this year, giving many youngsters their first close-up experience of caring for farm animals and learning where food comes from.

Now in its fifth year, the programme has reached more than 18,000 pupils at 54 schools since launching in 2022. This year also marked the first time students at a linked secondary school joined the scheme alongside primary schools.

Schools from Crawley and Horsham to Brighton, Eastbourne and Epsom took part in the 2026 programme, with each school hosting a ewe and her lambs for a week in specially provided hutches.

Children helped care for the animals while learning about sheep welfare, sustainable food production and the role farming plays in everyday life.

The initiative is run by the South of England Agricultural Society’s Education Committee in partnership with local farmers and LEAF Education, with financial backing from the East Sussex Proficiency Test Committee.

Children took part in hands-on farming lessons through the initiative

The project also attracted political attention, with East Grinstead and Uckfield MP Mims Davies visiting Felbridge Primary School near East Grinstead to meet pupils and see the scheme in action.

Alan Smith, chairman of the South of England Agricultural Society and a member of its Education Committee, said many children are growing up disconnected from farming and food production.

“Many children are growing up without a true understanding of how food is produced, with little to no connection with farming,” he said.

He said the scheme gives pupils “a hands-on experience of caring for animals, learning about their welfare and understanding the importance of sustainable food production”.

Organisers said schools have reported lasting benefits from the project, with some children going on to visit farms, explore agricultural studies and develop an interest in farming careers.

“The enthusiasm and care students show the animals is incredible,” Mr Smith added.

“That is why we are so passionate about Loan a Lamb - it’s not just a one-week experience; it’s a foundation for lifelong learning.”

For many pupils, it was the first time they had ever stood beside a sheep — an experience organisers hope will help inspire a new generation to value British farming and food production.