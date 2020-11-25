Thousands raised for small cheesemaker on brink of closure

An award-winning cheesemaker has raised thousands of pounds after their custom 'disappeared overnight' due to the pandemic.

Family-run Hamm Tun Fine Foods have been making handmade cheeses in Northamptonshire since 2013.

But they are now facing an uncertain future ever since the Covid-19 crisis began in the UK earlier this year.

They are looking to try and secure £40,000 in donations, hoping this will keep the business afloat until spring 2021.

In April, the Specialist Cheesemakers Association (SCA) said many small cheesemakers had lost up to 90% of business overnight due to Covid-19.

Cheesemakers were forced to dump thousands of litres of milk - and some gave away cheese for free - after losing custom when the hospitality sector closed down.

"Times are tough and the future is uncertain and like many we have seen our business disappear overnight," said Gary Bradshaw, Hamm Tun Fine Foods owner.

"I, with the support of my family, have invested everything into the business and it is now very much part of the family. I cannot imagine a week not making cheese."

He said the business had 'worked really hard' to keep bills paid, and most importantly keep cheesemaking alive.

"We now need help to survive – we will only use donations and reward purchases to fund the business – no personal wage will be taken from the business," Mr Bradshaw said.

The CrowdFunder has so far raised over £6,400 as of Wednesday 25 November, through the backing of over 200 donors.