Thousands see latest tech set to transform dairy

Thousands of visitors turned out to exhibit their cattle and discover the latest technology to improve efficiencies in the years ahead

More than 6,000 visitors saw first-hand the latest technologies set to improve British dairy farming during one of the industry's biggest annual events.

Cutting-edge equipment, alongside the latest research to boost cow health, welfare and productivity, were on display at the Somerset-based Dairy Show.

Speaking in the seminar theatre on Wednesday (2 October), Duncan Forbes, dairy research director at Kingshay, explained how farmers could use technology to free up labour and improve decision making.

“Technological innovation is accelerating and growing; agri-tech is key to achieving more production with less impact,” he said.







With the global population growing, farmers would have to produce 60-70% more food by 2050, while also reducing their environmental impact – and technology could help them to achieve both those targets, he added.

The Dairy EPI Centre, located adjacent to the Bath & West Showground, is trialling a wide range of technology which could be rolled out across the industry.

For example, the fabric roof lets in more light and reduces costs, while robotic milking and feeding machines are improving milk and feed efficiencies.

Automatic wall curtains, linked to environmental sensors, ensure the housing is optimal for cow comfort, with smart cow collars monitoring activity and rumination and offering an early indication of sickness.

The centre is also using drones to measure grass availability, dry matter, energy and protein content, helping to plan rotational grazing to maximise feed efficiencies.

Mr Forbes said: “If we need to be buffer feeding we can make sure it’s totally complementary to the grass the cows are eating on that day.”

Taking automatic monitoring to the next level is a 3D camera which records the cows’ body condition, mobility score and weight every time they pass underneath it.

“If you automate measurements and artificial intelligence turns the data into actions, that frees up your time and enhances your stockmanship,” he added.

“It also makes the industry an exciting place for workers, attracting new blood, which is always important.”

Show organiser Alan Lyons said the atmosphere at the event was upbeat despite the uncertainties of Brexit.

“Dairy farmers are positive about embracing the future, and I hope that, with the breadth of technology and advice on offer, they went home feeling empowered to do so,” he said.