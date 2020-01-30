Three Cumbrian farm opportunities now available

Ellerton Grange Farm is a 210-acre ringfenced farm up for sale in Southwaite, one of Cumbria’s most sought after areas

Three Cumbrian farming enterprises have become available including the opportunity to acquire a 10-year Farm Business Tenancy.

H&H Land & Estates has announced a hat-trick of opportunities for potential buyers and young farmers keen to get on the ladder amid a 'surge in the rural property market'.

Ellerton Grange Farm in Southwaite has been launched for sale through private treaty, Westnewton Hall near Aspatria for auction and Prospect Farm, also near Aspatria, is available as a 10-year Farm Business Tenancy.

According to the rural property firm, Prospect Farm provides new tenants with a 'rare business opportunity in a renowned dairy farming area'.







This ring-fenced farm offers extensive outbuildings, 239 cubicles, a Fullwood 12/12 milking parlour, loose housing and crop storage together with 3-bedroom detached bungalow.

Meanwhile, Ellerton Grange Farm is a 210-acre ringfenced farm up for sale in Southwaite, one of Cumbria’s most sought after areas.

The well-maintained and presented farm includes a range of traditional and modern buildings, a traditional four-bedroom Grade II Listed farmhouse with panoramic views, as well as a detached four-bedroom house.

Lastly, Westnewton Hall, near Aspatria is a 319.43-acre livestock farm, which will go under the hammer on 15 April at Rosehill, Carlisle.

Westnewton Hall, near Aspatria is a 319.43-acre livestock farm, which will go under the hammer on 15 Apri

This farm is a high-quality stock rearing farm with high-quality land suitable for growing a range of crops.

It benefits from a comprehensive and extensive range of modern farm buildings and a substantial Grade II Listed seven-bedroom farmhouse.

With an overall guide price £2,750,000, Westnewton Hall is to be sold as a whole or in three lots.

According to H&H Land & Estates, the market is picking up following a year of uncertainties under the Brexit cloud which prevented many selling.

Thomas Armstrong, director at the company, said: “The demand for farms is still massive, mainly due to the lack of rented property coming to the market.

“It is encouraging to start the new year on such a high and be able to offer three quite different farming enterprises - two impressive farms for sale as well as a long-term letting opportunity.

“Following last year’s reluctance for sales, I am delighted that the outlook looks brighter in terms of land sales.”

In Cumbria, there has been a consistent shortage of farmland coming to the market, down 30 – 40% in the last year, with demand outstripping supply, he explained.

Now that the UK has a majority government in place for the next four years, he believes now is the time to start planning as there are eager buyers of all types.

“This year, the signs are that there will be a slight increase and I would anticipate a further increase in 2021.

“However, we are still not back to the levels of land exchanging hands four to five years ago but properties like these coming to market is definitely a step in the right direction,” Mr Armstrong said.