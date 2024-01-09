Three dogs shot after four separate sheep attacks in Cheshire

Police are warning the public to ensure they have control of their pets when around livestock, after three dogs were recently shot in Cheshire alone.

Police are reminding owners to have control over their dogs when they are walking in the countryside following last month's incidents.

Twenty-five sheep were killed in four separate incidents in Cheshire alone, resulting in farmers shooting three dogs due to the unfolding shocking scenes.

It is an offence to allow a dog to worry sheep, including attacking, injuring or even just chasing sheep.

In some circumstances, farmers are legally entitled to shoot dogs if they are endangering their livestock.

Responding to the four incidents, officers from Cheshire Police's Rural Crime Team said it was vital that the public kept dogs on a lead around livestock.

PC Jim Clark said: "If you live in or near a farming area, you must make sure that your dog cannot escape from your property, as it may find its way onto land containing sheep.

“It’s better to be safe than sorry by using your lead to control your dog. This should avoid not only the devastation and financial cost to the farmer who has lost sheep, but the trauma to the dog owner from their dog’s actions."

He added: “I’d simply urge owners - no matter how reliable you think your dogs are - keep dogs on a lead near livestock."

It comes as the police are set to be given further powers to crack down on livestock worrying as part of new proposals to secure more prosecutions.

Thérèse Coffey, the former Defra Secretary, is planning to introduce measures which she has said will make it easier for the police to catch irresponsible dog owners.