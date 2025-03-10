Three fined £75,000 after storing 34,000 tonnes of waste on farm

Three defendants have been ordered to pay out over £75,000 after storing 34,000 tonnes of waste on a farm in Northamptonshire.

They were fined for their involvement in illegal waste activity at Mill Farm, near Kettering, following an investigation by the Environment Agency.

Around 34,000 tonnes of waste was stored at the site with large quantities of mixed waste piled over 10 metres high, becoming an eyesore for the local community.

Despite repeated visits, the Environment Agency’s guidance was ignored for over two years.

From 2019 to 2021, the agency investigated the site, which David Goodjohn, 64, and his company, Green Infrastructure, operated without an environmental permit. They were ordered to pay £32,000.

The third defendant, Storefield Aggregates, failed to comply with the waste duty of care by sending more than 24,000 tonnes of waste to the site between 2019 and 2021. It was ordered to pay £43,000.

The Environment Agency sent warning letters to two further companies which also deposited waste at the site.

Yvonne Daly, Environment Agency manager said: "We work to stop illegal waste activities and support legitimate business whilst protecting communities and nature from harm.

"We take illegal waste activity very seriously and will not hesitate to disrupt activity and prosecute those responsible."