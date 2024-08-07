Three hare coursers fined and given criminal behaviour orders

Three men have been fined and issued a five year criminal behaviour order after pleading guilty to hare coursing offences in Lincolnshire.

The men appeared at Boston Magistrates Court on 31 July in relation to offences that took place in January 2024 in Kirton Fen near Boston.

They were charged with trespass with intent to pursue hares with dogs, and being equipped for pursuing hares with dogs.

All three men were fined and handed a five year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

The orders place restrictions on the men regarding entering Lincolnshire, and the East Midlands force areas, with dogs during the coursing season.

Farmers and landowners face huge costs when damage is caused to crops and land by hare coursers, particularly when the land has just been seeded or the crops have just started to grow.

On occasions, the crime causes thousands of pounds worth of damage, which the landowner has to foot the bill for.

PC Phil Mcallister said: “The message is clear and simple, Lincolnshire is not a safe place to come hare coursing.

"The rural community has had enough, and are working extremely closely with us to report, record, and evidence those committing the offence.

"We are using the most up to date technology, vehicles, and drones to catch those coming here to commit this barbaric activity and cause damage to property.

"We are using the new legislation to great effect, so for those that continue to come here; there isn’t anywhere to hide, you will have eyes on you, so expect to receive large fines, banning orders, your dogs seized and re-homed, and your vehicles crushed.”

Michael Ward, 18, of Sutton Bonington, Nottinghamshire was ordered to pay £485 costs and surcharges and handed a five year CBO.

Roman Fura, 59, of Glenfield, Leicestershire, was ordered to pay £485 costs and surcharges, with a five year CBO.

And John-Paul Ward, 22, of West Bridgeford, Nottinghamshire, was ordered to pay £485 costs and surcharges, with a five year CBO.

New legislation makes it an offence to go equipped for, search for, or pursue hares with dogs, and an offence to trespass with intent to search for or pursue hares with dogs.

Earlier this year, four men were ordered to pay out nearly £20,000 after they destroyed a farmer’s field while being equipped to go hare coursing in Lincolnshire.