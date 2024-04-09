Three lambs killed and pregnant ewe euthanised after dog attack

Three lambs have been killed and a pregnant ewe had to be euthanised following a loose dog attack in Stirling.

Police Scotland officers are appealing for information following the livestock worrying incident on 2 April.

The incident happened around 6pm on a farm in the Leny Feus area of Callander, according to police.

Three lambs were found dead on the farm and a pregnant ewe had to be euthanised having collapsed from suspected exhaustion.

Officers believe they were attacked by at least one dog.

Enquiries into this incident are ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

They are particularly keen to speak to three men who were in the area at the time with a black and white cocker spaniel.

Under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) (Scotland) Act 2021 owners can face prosecution if their pet attacks livestock.

Inspector Andy Bushell said: “We all love seeing the lambs in the countryside at this time of year but unfortunately attacks by dogs on livestock can have devastating and appalling results.

“We are urging everyone to keep their dogs on a lead or under close control at all times and don't take your dog into fields where there are lambs, calves or other young farm animals.

“We are asking everyone to be considerate when out and about in our rural areas. If you are a dog owner then it is your responsibility to keep them under control."

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting the reference 1423 of 3 April.