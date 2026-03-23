Three machines, one job: Can-Am’s latest off road range put to work

Can-Am’s latest line-up spans electric, six-wheel drive and side by side platforms, each aimed at a different type of operator. Tested across mixed off road conditions, the range highlights how farm transport is starting to diversify.

The first thing that strikes you is not what you hear, but what you don’t.

Turn the key on the new Can-Am Outlander Electric and, instead of the familiar crack of a petrol engine, there is little more than a subdued mechanical hum. It feels unfamiliar at first, but that quickly fades once you put it to work in the sort of conditions it has clearly been designed for.

Our time with the machine was spent at Les Comes, the off road estate outside Barcelona used by Can-Am for its March media event. It is a venue designed for this kind of launch, with extensive private trails crossing woodland, stone tracks, mud, water and steeper technical climbs, so it gave a proper sense of how these machines behave away from a showroom or farm track. Can-Am’s own event schedule confirms the test programme there covered the Outlander Electric, Outlander 6x6 and Traxter HD11 across the two day riding sessions.

It is in these conditions that the electric drivetrain begins to show its real character.

Pulling away on a steep, loose incline, the immediate torque delivery is the first thing you notice. There is no sense of the machine building into its power, it is simply there from the first movement of the throttle. More importantly, it is delivered cleanly. Even on broken surfaces where traction is limited, the Outlander feeds power in a controlled, predictable way. You are not fighting wheelspin, you are managing grip.

That becomes even more apparent in the tighter sections. Through wooded runs, where the surface alternates between damp soil, exposed roots and loose debris, the ability to precisely meter throttle input makes a tangible difference. The Work mode softens response just enough to allow accurate control at low speed, which proves useful when threading between obstacles or negotiating awkward cambers.

There is a noticeable absence of driveline shock. On a conventional machine, particularly in stop start conditions, small inputs can translate into jerky movement. Here, everything feels smoother. The machine settles quickly after each input, and that stability feeds directly into confidence when the terrain becomes more technical.

The Outlander chassis feels well balanced, with the weight of the battery low in the frame, giving it a planted feel even when crossing uneven terrain at pace

Through deeper mud sections, the benefit is less about outright aggression and more about consistency. Rather than charging through, the electric Outlander encourages a more measured approach. Maintain steady throttle, keep the wheels turning, and it works its way forward without fuss. It is a different driving style, but one that suits real working conditions where preserving ground and maintaining control are often more important than speed.

On open stretches, where the ground allows it, the Outlander builds speed progressively. It is not trying to be a high speed recreational machine, but it covers distance efficiently and remains composed. The chassis feels well balanced, with the weight of the battery low in the frame, giving it a planted feel even when crossing uneven terrain at pace.

Descending steep sections highlights another difference. The regenerative braking system takes the place of traditional engine braking, slowing the machine in a steady, controlled manner. It is less abrupt than some petrol machines, but arguably more predictable. Once familiar with it, it allows for confident descents without excessive reliance on the brakes.

Where the machine really distinguishes itself is in how it interacts with its surroundings. The near-silent operation changes the experience entirely. Moving through enclosed areas, around livestock or along hedged tracks, the lack of engine noise is immediately noticeable. It is less intrusive, both for the operator and for the animals.

That quietness is not achieved at the expense of capability. With a towing capacity of 830kg, it remains firmly within the requirements of a working ATV, capable of handling feed trailers, equipment and general duties without hesitation. The structure and suspension feel robust, with no sense that it has been softened to accommodate the electric powertrain.

Range, inevitably, will be a consideration. The quoted figure of up to 80km is achievable under favourable conditions, but like any electric vehicle, it will vary depending on workload and terrain. In practice, the nature of farm use plays to its strengths. Short, repeated journeys, regular returns to a central point and opportunities to recharge throughout the day all make it a viable option. A charge from 20 to 80 percent in around 50 minutes provides flexibility where infrastructure allows.

Running alongside it, the Outlander 6x6 provides a useful point of comparison. Taking it over the same course highlights just how different the two machines are in character.

The Traxter HD11 is the broader utility machine, aimed at farms and estates that need carrying ability, comfort and long day practicality in one package

Where the electric Outlander is controlled and measured, the 6x6 is unapologetically direct. On deep mud and heavily rutted climbs, the additional traction from six driven wheels allows it to power through sections that would demand more thought and finesse from the electric machine. It is less about precision and more about momentum and grip.

The 999cc Rotax engine delivers its power with authority, and combined with the traction system, it finds grip where lesser machines would struggle. The suspension setup keeps it composed given its size and intent, allowing it to carry speed over rough ground without becoming unsettled.

It also feels like a machine built with load carrying in mind from the outset rather than adapted for it later. With substantial bed capacity, generous onboard storage and strong towing ability, it makes clear where this machine sits in the range. It is the ATV for operators who need to carry more, tow more and keep moving when conditions deteriorate.

Used back to back, the distinction becomes clear. The electric Outlander rewards careful input and offers a high level of control, particularly in mixed or sensitive environments. The 6x6 excels when the going becomes consistently heavy and the task demands outright traction and load carrying ability.

The third machine in the test programme, and arguably the most directly relevant to larger scale farm work, was the new Traxter HD11. Where the two Outlanders still feel rooted in the ATV world, the Traxter moves the conversation into compact utility vehicle territory, with more payload, more weather protection and a more obvious fit for businesses wanting one machine to cover transport, towing and everyday site work.

Out on the same mixed terrain, the Traxter immediately felt like a different proposition. It is physically larger, but more importantly it gives the driver the sense of sitting in the machine rather than on it. Over rough tracks, rockier climbs and broken ground, that changes the whole experience. The suspension soaks up sharp hits well, the steering remains accurate, and the extra stability through the wheelbase and chassis gives it a calmer, more settled feel than the ATVs when the terrain turns difficult.

Power delivery is strong but controlled, suiting the machine’s role. On technical climbs and slower, rougher sections, it puts its power down smoothly, allowing it to maintain traction without fuss. It is not about speed, but about getting through consistently and without drama.

For farming use, the Traxter’s appeal is obvious. It has the towing and cargo capability expected of this class, but it also brings a step up in comfort and practicality. The option of a fully enclosed cab, improved ergonomics and the ability to carry tools, materials and passengers in one trip make it a more versatile proposition for larger holdings or mixed operations.

Our time with the machines was spent at Les Comes, the off road estate outside Barcelona used by Can-Am for its March media event

It is also the machine that feels most immediately suited to multi tasking across a larger farm. The electric Outlander makes a strong case for quiet day to day duties, and the 6x6 remains the brute force option for difficult ground and heavier pulling. The Traxter, though, sits in the middle as the all round farm tool: able to tow, carry, cover distance, protect its occupants and still cope confidently when the route turns rough.

After a full day on varied terrain, the electric machine does not feel like a compromise. Instead, it feels like a different approach to the same job. The way it delivers power, the way it handles difficult ground and the way it reduces noise all point towards a machine designed with real working conditions in mind.

The practical considerations remain. Charging infrastructure, daily usage patterns and the balance of tasks across the farm will ultimately determine where it fits. But from a purely operational perspective, its performance off road shows that electric power is no longer a limitation in this sector, but an alternative that brings its own set of advantages.

On the evidence from Les Comes, Can-Am now has three quite distinct answers for three different types of user. The Outlander Electric is the quiet operator, well suited to routine stock work and repeated daily jobs. The Outlander 6x6 is the hard ground specialist, built for hauling and traction when conditions turn against you.

The Traxter HD11 is the broader utility machine, aimed at farms and estates that need carrying ability, comfort and long day practicality in one package. The real interest now lies in how quickly British operators decide that one of those roles is ready for electric power.