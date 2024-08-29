Three men convicted for large-scale waste crimes on farms

A gang of men who 'spared little thought for their victims' have been convicted following a complex investigation into large-scale waste crimes at 14 sites.

The Environment Agency's investigation, named Operation Cesium, involved numerous sites across major cities, as well as on agricultural land.

The three men approached waste facilities and offered to dispose of baled waste at reduced costs, which they later abandoned, intelligence revealed.

More than 26,000 tonnes of waste – the equivalent weight of around 2,170 double-decker buses – is estimated to have been deposited illegally across the sites investigated.

They are estimated to have avoided landfill tax costs in excess of £2.7m, while the cost of clearing the waste at the landowners’ expense is thought to be more than £3.2m.

Impacts for the victims included the financial costs of removing waste from the land, fly and rat infestations causing nearby businesses to close, and the closure and demolition of sites.

There were also further impacts to the environment, the victims’ health and the neighbouring communities.

Offences included the gang entering into rental or lease agreements with owners of farms and land and, in one instance, an operational airfield, under the false pretences of storing plastic pellets and motor vehicles or for the temporary storage of refuse derived fuel for later exportation to incinerators abroad.

The baled waste, normally made up of household or business waste, was then abandoned at the sites.

They also diverted the waste to sites which were owned but unused, forcing entry and depositing bales of waste.

This method was highly organised and made to seem legitimate by the gang deploying ‘security officers’ in hi-vis clothing at the entrance to the sites.

On 18 July, Marcus Hughes, 53, and Richard Hopkinson, 52, attended a hearing at Birmingham Crown Court where they pleaded guilty to various environmental, company and fraud offences.

And on 26 July, Robert McDonagh, 51, attended a hearing at the same court where he too pleaded guilty to environmental, company and fraud offences.

Emma Viner, Environment Agency's investigations manager, said Operation Cesium was a complex investigation.

"The gang spared little thought for their victims and the environmental, financial and health impacts they caused," she said.

"We take our responsibility to protect people and the environment seriously, whether by stopping large-scale dumping or making life harder for criminals by disrupting illegal activity through tough and decisive action."

Sentencing is set for 17 and 18 December 2024 at Birmingham Crown Court.