Three prominent UK pig marketing groups merge into new co-op

Three prominent UK pig marketing groups have entered into a merger to launch a new co-op intended to give independent farmers more clout in the marketplace.

Scottish Pig Producers (SPP), Scotlean Pigs and Thames Valley Cambac (TVC) have merged together to form the United Pig Cooperative.

The new co-operative will be farmer-led, with nine producer directors representing all UK production regions.

The intention behind it is to streamline operations in a bid to boost productivity and reduce costs, while saving money for farmer members.

It is hoped that resource sharing will allow for investment in knowledge sharing, innovation and sustainability initiatives to better meet farmer and customer needs.

Roderic Bruce, chair of SPP, said that with the rapid rationalisation seen across the whole supply chain, the need for this merger was clear.

"By taking the best of all three groups we will create an organisation that can best serve its customers and members for the future," he said.

TVC chair Robert Beckett added: “I am delighted that we have been able to bring these three businesses together which will further increase our ability to add value to not only the members but also our processor customers as well.”

Richard Butterworth, chair of Scotlean Pigs said the move would provide a better service for all farmer members and customers.

“United Pig Cooperative represents a bold step forward for the UK pig farming industry, ensuring that independent farms can thrive in an increasingly integrated market.”

Thames Valley Cambac is the largest pig marketing co-operative in the UK, formed in the 1970’s and supplying all leading processors.

Scottish Pig Producers provides co-operative pig marketing services for members across Scotland and NI, having initially started as Grampian Pig Producers in 1979.

And Scotlean Pigs has been co-operatively working with members in Scotland and England by marketing pigs and provision other support services since 1980.

Phil Woodall, formerly of TVC, and Andy McGowan, from SPP, will be United Pig Cooperative's co-general managers initially, with recruitment for a single long-term general manager starting later this year.

The new co-operative's offices will be in Yorkshire and Oxfordshire.