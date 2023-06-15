Three separate parcels of land become available in Wales

A flurry of activity in the Welsh farmland market has seen three separate parcels of land become available.

First is an opportunity to purchase a productive, well-equipped livestock holding with potential in Ceredigion.

Ynysgreigiog Farm, which has a guide price of £1.7m, extends to 157 acres in a ring-fenced block and includes improved grassland, pasture grazing, rougher grazing and woodland.

The holding also comprises a three-bedroom Grade II listed farmhouse and an extensive range of modern farm buildings.

Carter Jonas partner, Hugh O’Donnell said: "This is a fantastic chance to acquire a commercial unit which is ready to be farmed immediately by any new owner whilst offering woodland planting opportunities and clear natural capital potential."

Adjoining Ynysgreigiog Farm is an additional block of farmland being sold separately - the land at Cae Mawr has a guide price of £450,000 and amounts to 57 acres in total.

(Photo: Carter Jonas)

Approximately 48.89 acres of it is improved grassland in a ring-fenced block and a further 7.24 acres is grassland and mixed woodland.

“The land is located in a renowned farming area and is in excellent heart having been periodically improved and is ideally suited for fodder production and livestock grazing,” explained Mr O’Donnell.

In addition to this, a ring-fenced block of productive grassland is up for sale by informal tender at Oakford near Llanarth, Ceredigion with a guide price of £400,000.

“This land extends to approximately 42 acres set in good sized fields and situated in a well-regarded farming area,” Mr O’Donnell said.

“The fields comprise improved grassland well suited for fodder production and livestock grazing.”

(Photo: Carter Jonas)

It also comes equipped with a small hard standing area suitable for storing wrapped crops and machinery.