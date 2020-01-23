Three sheep killed following spate of 'occult' attacks

Hampshire has suffered a series of mysterious sheep killings over the last few weeks

Three more sheep have been found slaughtered in the New Forest area of Hampshire following a spate of killings attributed to the occult.

The first incident took place sometime between 5pm on Thursday 16 January and 8am on Friday 17 January.

A dead sheep was found in the Wittensford Lane area of Cadnam, with a puncture wound to its shoulder.

The second incident took place sometime between 9.30pm on Thursday 16 January and 8am on Friday 17 January.







The body of a sheep was found off Penn Common Road, Bramshaw, with puncture wounds to its neck.

The third incident was reported on the morning of Monday 20 January. The body of a sheep was found in the Wittensford Lane area of Cadnam.

As part of their enquiries, officers will look to see if there are any links between these sheep deaths, and with any other similar incidents in the New Forest.

It follows the discovery of a dead sheep in Kewlake Lane, Cadnam, on 2 January.

The ewe had been attacked with a cross made of hay and a broken pitchfork was placed next to it.

Targeted patrols of areas in the New Forest will continue, Hampshire Police said.

Officers from Hampshire Constabulary’s Country Watch team are also liaising with partners, including verderers and affected livestock owners.

Anyone with information on these incidents, or any other incidents, should call police on 101, quoting the reference number 44200013948.